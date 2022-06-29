Staff Reporter

Murtaza Wahab inquires after ailing MNA Kanwar Naveed Jameel

KARACHI – Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has visited Member National Assembly Kanwar Naveed Jameel who is undergoing medical treatment in a private hospital and met his son and brother to inquire about his well-being.  He offered all possible help on behalf of the Sindh government to the son of Kanwar Naveed Jameel, said a statement on Tuesday.  Administrator Karachi said that Kanwar Naveed Jameel is our old friend and we are concerned about his health.  He said that he wished Kanwar Naveed Jameel speedy and absolute recovery.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Newspaper

Cabinet approves new visa rules for Afghan citizens

Newspaper

Govt appoints new Bait-ul-Mal chief

Newspaper

Residents refuse giving anti-polio jab to children

Newspaper

KP PDMA reconstructs 90 flood-affected schools

Newspaper

KP cabinet approves regularisation of ad hoc teachers

Newspaper

Minister hails PTI victory in Swat by-poll

Newspaper

ECP, NADRA to enhance inclusivity in electoral processes, registration

Newspaper

AGEGA stages protest against change in pension rules

Newspaper

Mastermind of Bilal Sabit gang killed in operation

Newspaper

Two-day SIMEX drill kicks off at NDMA

1 of 1,376

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More