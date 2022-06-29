NDMA warns provincial depts of urban flooding amid new monsoon spell

ISLAMABAD – The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday warned the federal and provincial departments to remain alert amid risk of flooding in urban centers of Punjab and Sindh as new Monsoon spell forecast indicates torrential rains.

The NDMA issued a detailed advisory in the light of the recent rain forecast of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) that predicted that monsoon rains were likely in the country from June 30.

According to the latest press release of the PMD, rain with strong winds, gusts and thundershowers was expected in different parts of the country from Thursday, June 30 to Tuesday, July 5.

The Met Office advisory noted that Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Faisalabad might face inundation from July 2-4 and low-lying areas of Karachi and Hyderabad are likely to be inundated during July 3-5 due to the torrential rains whereas landslides were feared in Galyat, and Murree.

In view of this situation, the NDMA has directed all Federal, Provincial Ministries, their attached departments including Provincial, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and District Disaster Management Authorities to deal with any kind of emergency and take timely and precautionary measures.

The PDMA and DDMA have been instructed to liaise with all concerned agencies, keep emergency machinery and staff ready and ensure advance presence of de-watering pumps for low lying areas so that proper steps could be taken to deal with the flood water.

The Authority also directed the local Rescue Services Departments to run large-scale awareness campaigns to alert residents of flood-prone areas, and especially those traveling to tourist destinations to avoid unnecessary journey.

In addition, the people living in low-lying areas should remain careful and report any kind of alarming situation to the emergency services immediately.

It also directed the law enforcement agencies, including motorways and traffic police travelers and tourists to keep traveling to northern areas informed of the expected rainfall and the latest road conditions.