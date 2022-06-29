No 35 Air War course graduation ceremony held at Air War College Institute

The Convocation and Graduation Ceremony of No 35 Air War Course was held at Air War College Institute, Karachi today. Dr Arif Alvi, President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, was the Chief Guest at the occasion.

Addressing the graduating officers, the Chief Guest congratulated the participants on the successful completion of their course and achieving a great milestone in their career. He said that the requirements for acquisition of knowledge are changing rapidly in the present era, so acquisition of technology is the only way to gain modern education. He further added that in this Hyper-competitive world, research and work on artificial intelligence is of vital importance. He further said “We must continue to support the oppressed, regardless of their race or colour,” and condemned the biasness shown by India against the Indian Muslims along with the human rights situation in IIOJK. He added that in modern warfare whether conventional or unconventional, no service could achieve success single-handedly and a joint strategic planning is required. Later on, the Chief Guest awarded certificates to the graduating officers. Top graduate trophy was awarded to Commander Waleed Arif from Pakistan Navy.

PAF Air War College Institute is a premier institution of Pakistan Air Force, where senior and mid-level officers of Pakistan Armed Forces and friendly countries are prepared in domains of Air Power doctrine, strategy and employment for higher Command and Staff appointments. The officers from tri-services of Pakistan, along with the officers from allied countries including Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Malaysia, Jordan, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and Iraq were amongst the graduates. The Ceremony was also attended by various high ranking Civil & Military Officers and diplomats from allied countries.