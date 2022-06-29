APPNews Desk

No intention to impose whole of petroleum levy: Miftah

Federal Finance and Revenue Minister Miftah Ismail here on Wednesday clarified that the government had no intention to pass on the full amount of petroleum levy (Rs50 per liter) as incorporated in the Finance Bill 2022-23 to the consumers.

“The government has got the permission from you (the house) to impose up to Rs50 per litter levy on petroleum products but there is no intention to take the levy up to this figure”, he said while speaking in the National Assembly.

The Minister also informed the members of the house that at present there is zero petroleum levy on the petroleum products.

