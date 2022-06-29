No respite amid sizzling heat as outages grip citizens

LAHORE – Amid sizzling hot weather, power outages have severely hit Pakistan as the citizens have been enduring up to 14 hours of power loadshedding.

All urban centers, such as Kara­chi, Hyderabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad, and Sialkot have been severely hit with load-shedding of up to 10 hours and situation in rural areas of the country is even worse. The prolonged loadshed­ding has increased the miseries of the public, causing difficulties to perform daily chores. Meanwhile, Karachi residents are protesting for over 20 hours with a sit-in at the Mauripur Road against rampant load-shedding by the power utility in their areas.