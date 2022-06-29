No respite amid sizzling heat as outages grip citizens
LAHORE – Amid sizzling hot weather, power outages have severely hit Pakistan as the citizens have been enduring up to 14 hours of power loadshedding.
All urban centers, such as Karachi, Hyderabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad, and Sialkot have been severely hit with load-shedding of up to 10 hours and situation in rural areas of the country is even worse. The prolonged loadshedding has increased the miseries of the public, causing difficulties to perform daily chores. Meanwhile, Karachi residents are protesting for over 20 hours with a sit-in at the Mauripur Road against rampant load-shedding by the power utility in their areas.