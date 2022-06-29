Oltmans’ two-week hockey camp concludes

LAHORE -The two-week hockey training camp organized by Sports Board Punjab (SBP) in collaboration with Rana Zaheer Hockey Academy has come to an end on Tuesday. Legendary Dutch coach Roelant Oltmans trained coaches and players on modern hockey during the camp. Chief guest Secretary Sports Punjab Asadullah Faiz distributed certificates among the coaches and players at the closing ceremony held at National Hockey Stadium Pitch-2. Director Sports Nadeem Qaiser, Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan, Rana Zaheer and others were also present on this occasion. Speaking on the occasion, Asadullah Faiz said: “The SBP has done an important job for the development of hockey by organizing a hockey training camp. Roelant Oltmans has trained the players about modern hockey during the camp and this training will definitely improve the performance of our coaches and players.” Oltmans said that the players and coaches in the camp have been trained with dedication and enthusiasm and I congratulate them all. “The world is moving forward in the field of hockey and the training camp organized by the SBP will be a milestone for the development of hockey in Pakistan.”