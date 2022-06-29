Our Staff Reporter

Pak businessmen invited to invest in Bangladesh

KARACHI-Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Karachi S.M. Mehboob-ul-Alam invited Pakistani businessmen to invest in Bangladesh as there exist potential opportunities in various economic sectors.
Speaking at a seminar here, Bangladeshi envoy requested Pakistani government that Bangalis living in Pakistan over many decades should be given Pakistani nationality. The seminar titled ‘ Pak-Bangladesh Relations’ was organized by Karachi Council of Foreign Relation and Jinnah Society, said press release on Tuesday. Highlighting progress, development and achievements of Bangladesh during last 50 years of its existence, he said that Bangladesh achieved many goals in various sectors. He said that education, health, energy and media technology is first priority of Bangladesh. We started several programs for development of our nation, provided home to homeless and agriculture land, idea of self-supporting, leaned them to generate food for self. It was ensured to reach upto 75 percent of education and impede increase in population growth.

| Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh says education, health, energy and media technology first priority

