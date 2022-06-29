Our Staff Reporter

Pak businessmen invited to invest in Bangladesh

KARACHI – Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Karachi S.M. Mehboob-ul-Alam invited Pakistani businessmen to invest in Bangladesh as there exist potential opportunities in various economic sectors.

Speaking at a seminar here, Bangladeshi envoy requested Pakistani government that Bangalis living in Pakistan over many decades should be given Pakistani nationality. The seminar titled ‘ Pak-Bangladesh Relations’ was organized  by Karachi Council of Foreign Relation and Jinnah Society, said press release on Tuesday.  Highlighting progress, development and achievements of Bangladesh during last 50 years of its existence, he said that Bangladesh achieved many goals in various sectors.

| Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh says education, health, energy and media technology first priority

He said that education, health, energy and media technology is first priority of Bangladesh. We started several programs for development of our nation, provided home to homeless and agriculture land, idea of self-supporting, leaned them to generate food for self. It was ensured to reach upto 75 percent of education and impede increase in population growth.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Newspaper

Cabinet approves new visa rules for Afghan citizens

Newspaper

Govt appoints new Bait-ul-Mal chief

Newspaper

Residents refuse giving anti-polio jab to children

Newspaper

KP PDMA reconstructs 90 flood-affected schools

Newspaper

KP cabinet approves regularisation of ad hoc teachers

Newspaper

Minister hails PTI victory in Swat by-poll

Newspaper

ECP, NADRA to enhance inclusivity in electoral processes, registration

Newspaper

AGEGA stages protest against change in pension rules

Newspaper

Mastermind of Bilal Sabit gang killed in operation

Newspaper

Two-day SIMEX drill kicks off at NDMA

1 of 1,376

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More