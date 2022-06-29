Pak foreign policy on right track, showing results: Khar
Minister informs NA govt waging ‘diplomatic jehad’ for Kashmir, Yaseen Malik | Pakistan in no isolation internationally while India today is not a secular state
| Govt all set to get federal budget passed by NA today
ISLAMABAD – Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar has said that the present government was waging ‘Diplomatic Jehad’ on issues of Kashmir and Yaseen Malik at international forums and that our foreign policy is on the right track.
The minister said this in the National Assembly yesterday while responding to demands for grant moved by opposition MNAs.
A lawmaker from a relgio-political party member Akbar Chitrali raised his concern for waging Jehad for the solution of Kashmir issue.
“The Diplomatic Jehad may be more effective than Jehad which you (Akbar Chitrali) may be mentioning,” said the minister.
Regarding the case of detained Kashmiri leader Yaseen Malik, the minister said Pakistan was raising voice and working on it with effective diplomacy at different forums. She said, “India today is not a secular state, it has become a rogue state and it has become a nation which is not going on the principles.” Khar said that Pakistan was in no isolation as its foreign policy is moved in the right direction with all diplomatic missions working complicatedly on all fronts.
She said Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari himself made telephonic calls to the Secretary General of United Nation and to the Secretary General OIC. Now the OIC was raising voices for Muslims without any fear and the forum brings things to the table.
With respect to BRICS, she said there was absolutely no denying of the fact that China was the most effective strategic partner of Pakistan. “China is part of BRICS which means Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, where all the member countries have to work to cooperate each other”, she added.
The minister said foreign policy of a country was useful if it served the interests of the people of that country.
She said that in BRICS “we do not have a role but we still have core roles in many other international forums such as heart of Asia”.
About the case of Afia Siddiqui, the minister of state for foreign affairs said as far as fighting her case was concerned, Pakistan was doing it at every level and that the country was consistent in its policy across the governments to fight in favour of the case. But obviously, she said, every country had its own laws, rules and regulations besides its sovereign right.
The coalition government is all set to pass the federal budget 2022-23 today [Wednesday] with majority of votes, after completing legislation on demands for grants of different ministries and divisions. Rejecting a dozen cut motions put forward by the PTI’s dissidents, the government successfully in Tuesday’s sitting approved demand for the grants related to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting over Rs 10.83 billion.