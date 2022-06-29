APP

Pakistan earns $634m by exporting transport services in 10 months

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan earned US $ 634.760 million by providing different transport services in various countries during the first 10 months of fiscal year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period last year.

This shows increase of 34.77 percent as compared to US$471.010 million earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of last fiscal year (2020-21), Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. During the period under review, the exports of sea transport services witnessed an increase of 51.81 percent, by going up from US$66.050 million last year to US$100.270 million during the period under review. Among the sea transport services, the exports of freight services surge by 96.16 percent from US$29.400 million last year to US$57.670 million whereas the exports of other sea transport services also rose by 16.23 percent from US$36.650 million to US$42.600 million current year, the PBS data revealed.

The exports of air transport services increased by 33.37 percent by going up from US$381.010 million last year to US$508.170 million during July-April (2021-22). Among the air transport services, the exports of passengers services rose by 33.63 percent, from US$249.370 million to US$333.230 million, whereas the exports of freight services dipped by 1.25 percent, from US$25.570 million to US$25.250 million, in addition the export of other air transport services surge by 41.12 percent from US$106.070 million to US$149.690 million.  Meanwhile, the exports of road transport services during the period under review rose by 25.61 percent by going up from US$15.580 million to US$19.570 million during this year, it added. Among the road transport services, the exports of freight services decreased by 72.12 percent, from US$11.800 million to US$3.290 million during the fiscal year under review.

 

 

