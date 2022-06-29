Pakistan to play Bangladesh in T20I tri-series opener on Oct 7

LAHORE – Pakistan, as part of their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022 preparations, will participate in a Twenty20 International Tri-series in Christchurch, New Zealand, from October 7 to 14 with Bangladesh as the third side.

Number-three ranked Pakistan will take on number-eight ranked Bangladesh on October 7 while the men in green will vie against number-six ranked New Zealand on the following day. In the second round of the matches, Pakistan will play New Zealand and Bangladesh on October 11 and 13, respectively with the final scheduled for Friday, October 14.

In the Twenty20 World Cup, Pakistan will open their campaign against India in Melbourne on October 23. They will then play the two qualifiers on October 27 and 30 in Perth, before taking on South Africa on November 3 in Sydney and Bangladesh on November 6 in Adelaide.

Speaking about the tri-series in New Zealand and upcoming T20 World Cup, Pakistan captain Babar Azam said: “I am pleased that we will be featuring in the tri-series in New Zealand as it will help us arrive early and not only acclimatise for the T20 World Cup in Australia but also give final touches to our preparations. “I missed the last series in New Zealand due to a thumb injury and look forward to playing cricket in Christchurch against two good oppositions.”

Pakistan will depart for Christchurch on October 4 after completing their seven-match Twenty20 International series against England on October 2. Prior to the England series, Pakistan will take part in the ACC Twenty20 Asia Cup, which is scheduled in Colombo, Sri Lanka, from August 27 to September 11.

T20I TRI-SERIES ITINERARY

Oct 7 Pakistan v Bangladesh Hagley Oval

Oct 8 Pakistan v New Zealand Hagley Oval

Oct 9 Bangladesh v New Zealand Hagley Oval

Oct 11 Pakistan v New Zealand Hagley Oval

Oct 12 Bangladesh v New Zealand Hagley Oval

Oct 13 Pakistan v Bangladesh Hagley Oval

Oct 14 Final Hagley Oval