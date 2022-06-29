News Desk

PM, ANP delegation discuss political situation

A delegation of Awami National Party (ANP) led by Aimal Wali Khan called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, views were exchanged about the country’s political situation.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has begun to mobilise his efforts to resolve the concerns of the coalition parties Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

Sources privy to the development said Shehbaz Sharif has contacted the MQM and BAP leadership.

The MQM has demanded to fully implement the agreement which was signed by both MQM and PML-N lead coalition and also warned that if the written agreement is not implemented, then they are independent in their decisions.

On the other hand, the Balochistan Awami Party has demanded another ministry in the federal cabinet.

It is pertinent to mention that if any of the parties decide to leave the treasury benches then the incumbent government will lose majority in the House.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

PKR continues upward trajectory, gains 1.87 rupees in early trade

Islamabad

No intention to impose whole of petroleum levy: Miftah

Islamabad

PM Shehbaz appeals nation to follow SOPs amid COVID-19 surge

Karachi

100 more buses arrive at Karachi Port for People’s Bus Service

Lahore

LHC reserves verdict on pleas against Hamza’s election as CM Punjab

Lahore

Pakistan reports 541 coronavirus cases, 1 death in 24 hours

Islamabad

Mainly hot and humid weather expected in most parts of the country

Islamabad

Further inflation in July can increase political crisis: Sheikh Rasheed

Islamabad

PM directs Interior Ministry to work on more liberal visa policy

Lahore

Angry residents protest against unannounced loadshedding in Lahore

1 of 10,033

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More