PM, ANP delegation discuss political situation

A delegation of Awami National Party (ANP) led by Aimal Wali Khan called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, views were exchanged about the country’s political situation.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has begun to mobilise his efforts to resolve the concerns of the coalition parties Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

Sources privy to the development said Shehbaz Sharif has contacted the MQM and BAP leadership.

The MQM has demanded to fully implement the agreement which was signed by both MQM and PML-N lead coalition and also warned that if the written agreement is not implemented, then they are independent in their decisions.

On the other hand, the Balochistan Awami Party has demanded another ministry in the federal cabinet.

It is pertinent to mention that if any of the parties decide to leave the treasury benches then the incumbent government will lose majority in the House.