PM directs Interior Ministry to work on more liberal visa policy

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the Interior Ministry to work on a more liberal visa policy.

In his tweets, he said the federal cabinet has approved changes in visa regime for Afghan nationals. He said our embassies will now process their visa applications on the basis of their current nationality. Secondly, Afghan drivers and transporters will get multiple visa for a period of up to one year within 48 hours.

The Prime Minister said this facilitation in the visa regime is aimed at bringing both countries closer, helping Afghan people and attracting business and investment from wider Central Asian region.