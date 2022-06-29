News Desk

PM directs Interior Ministry to work on more liberal visa policy

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the Interior Ministry to work on a more liberal visa policy.

In his tweets, he said the federal cabinet has approved changes in visa regime for Afghan nationals. He said our embassies will now process their visa applications on the basis of their current nationality. Secondly, Afghan drivers and transporters will get multiple visa for a period of up to one year within 48 hours.

The Prime Minister said this facilitation in the visa regime is aimed at bringing both countries closer, helping Afghan people and attracting business and investment from wider Central Asian region.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

China’s transport minister conferred upon with Hilal-e-Pakistan

Karachi

PKR continues upward trajectory, gains 1.87 rupees in early trade

Islamabad

No intention to impose whole of petroleum levy: Miftah

Islamabad

PM Shehbaz appeals nation to follow SOPs amid COVID-19 surge

Karachi

100 more buses arrive at Karachi Port for People’s Bus Service

Lahore

LHC reserves verdict on pleas against Hamza’s election as CM Punjab

Islamabad

PM, ANP delegation discuss political situation

Lahore

Pakistan reports 541 coronavirus cases, 1 death in 24 hours

Islamabad

Mainly hot and humid weather expected in most parts of the country

Islamabad

Further inflation in July can increase political crisis: Sheikh Rasheed

1 of 10,033

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More