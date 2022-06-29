Police baton-charge ‘powerless’ protesters in Karachi’s Lyari
KARACHI – The day-long protests against loadshedding in Karachi’s Mauripur area ended Tuesday evening after the local residents decided to call off the demonstrations following successfully negotiating with authorities. The protest against K-Electric (KE) for carrying out unannounced and prolonged power loadshedding continued for more than 24 hours. An elderly woman collapsed and lost her life during the protest, although police denied that she succumbed to any injuries, claiming that she died of natural causes. Earlier, police used tear gas and baton-charged protesting residents of Lyari near the Mauripur Road, who took to the streets against the power utility. The police action came as demonstrators, who were protesting since last night, burnt tyres and blocked the road which links the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and SITE industrial areas. Police on Tuesday afternoon baton-charged the protesters after they refused to vacate Mauripur Road. Police commandos were seen firing tear gas at the demonstrators who were chanting slogans against the power utility management and demanding restoration of supply.