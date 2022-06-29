Staff Reporter

Police baton-charge ‘powerless’ protesters in Karachi’s Lyari

KARACHI     –     The day-long protests against loadshedding in Karachi’s Mauripur area ended Tues­day evening after the local res­idents decided to call off the demonstrations following suc­cessfully negotiating with au­thorities. The protest against K-Electric (KE) for carrying out unannounced and pro­longed power loadshedding continued for more than 24 hours. An elderly woman col­lapsed and lost her life during the protest, although police denied that she succumbed to any injuries, claiming that she died of natural causes. Earlier, police used tear gas and baton-charged protest­ing residents of Lyari near the Mauripur Road, who took to the streets against the power utility. The police action came as demonstrators, who were protesting since last night, burnt tyres and blocked the road which links the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and SITE in­dustrial areas. Police on Tues­day afternoon baton-charged the protesters after they re­fused to vacate Mauripur Road. Police commandos were seen firing tear gas at the dem­onstrators who were chanting slogans against the power util­ity management and demand­ing restoration of supply.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

National Tourism E-portal to be launched, says Rehman Mazari

National

BAP proposes two names for NAB Chairman

Islamabad

Zardari hopes to keep frenzied MQM calm

Lahore

PM cancels inauguration of projects to follow election code

Islamabad

Govt to complete all Lowari Tunnel link roads during its tenure: Asad

National

Martyred Subedar laid to rest with military honours

Karachi

President Alvi for promoting market oriented study of arts subjects

Karachi

Comprehensive security plan devises during Eidul Azha: SSP Khairpur

Karachi

Pak businessmen invited to invest in Bangladesh

Karachi

Murtaza Wahab inquires after ailing MNA Kanwar Naveed Jameel

1 of 9,223

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More