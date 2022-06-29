Police baton-charge ‘powerless’ protesters in Karachi’s Lyari

KARACHI – The day-long protests against loadshedding in Karachi’s Mauripur area ended Tues­day evening after the local res­idents decided to call off the demonstrations following suc­cessfully negotiating with au­thorities. The protest against K-Electric (KE) for carrying out unannounced and pro­longed power loadshedding continued for more than 24 hours. An elderly woman col­lapsed and lost her life during the protest, although police denied that she succumbed to any injuries, claiming that she died of natural causes. Earlier, police used tear gas and baton-charged protest­ing residents of Lyari near the Mauripur Road, who took to the streets against the power utility. The police action came as demonstrators, who were protesting since last night, burnt tyres and blocked the road which links the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and SITE in­dustrial areas. Police on Tues­day afternoon baton-charged the protesters after they re­fused to vacate Mauripur Road. Police commandos were seen firing tear gas at the dem­onstrators who were chanting slogans against the power util­ity management and demand­ing restoration of supply.