PTI to hold biggest public gathering in Islamabad’s history on July 2: Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday stated that PTI will hold the biggest public gathering in the history of Islamabad on July 2.

Addressing a workers convention in Islamabad, the PTI Chairman said that the traitors ousted his government through foreign conspiracy. Corrupt people have been imposed on us. The imposed government has been stealing from public for 30 years, he said.

Further criticizing the PML-N leadership he added that there are cases of 24 billion against Shehbaz Sharif and his sons. The PTI Chairman while talking about the NAB amendments said that with the NAB amendment, they have eliminated corruption cases worth Rs 1,100 billion.

Imran Khan mentioned that petrol, electricity, gas, everything has been made expensive. The prices of flour, ghee and rice have also been doubled.

Those who held inflation march against PTI government have induced historic inflation as they step into power, he said.

Furthermore he said the incumbent leaders would have begged IMF for money. PTI government was also told by the IMF to increase prices but they kept inflation in check.

According to the PTI Chairperson, the Inflation will rise further.