PTI was behind my defeat in 2018 election: Qureshi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman and former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday while lashing out at PTI said he was defeated in the 2018 election because his party hatched a conspiracy against him.

Addressing the by-poll campaign meeting in PP-217 Multan, Qureshi said that he categorically told PTI chairman Imran Khan that the reason behind his defeat in the 2018 election was his party.

“If I had won the 2018 election then the situation in Punjab would not be the same as it is today,” the former FM said.

On the other hand, Zain Qureshi son of Shah Mehmood Qureshi clarified that his father said this in the context of Jahangir Khan Tareen and Aleem Khan.

It is pertinent to mention that in 2018, the former foreign minister had contested the provincial assembly seat PP-217, but he was defeated by independent candidate Sheikh Salman Naeem while these rumours have been circulating since then that Jahangir Tareen had a hand in defeating Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the provincial elections.

After winning the election, Salman Naeem joined the PTI and was part of the Jahangir Tareen group.