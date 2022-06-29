PML-N all set to win by-polls, believes minister

LAHORE – Provincial Law Minister Malik Ahmad Khan on Tuesday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) wanted free and fair by-election on 20 seats of the Punjab Assembly and every support from the government side would be provided for the purpose.

Addressing a press confer­ence here, he said that major­ity of PML-N’s candidates had strong position except for one or two, claiming that his party would win the by-elections with the public support.

The minister said that peo­ple of the country already ac­knowledge that the previous government of Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf had destroyed Pakistan economically due to its incompetence. “The PTI promised change but after coming to power, the party only increased inflation,” he alleged. The minister said that the PTI was the only political party which was re­sponsible for the current sce­nario, but the coalition gov­ernment, led by PML-N was striving to steer the country out of crises at the earliest. Voters were mature enough now and they were very much concerned about the country’s future, he added.

He said that the PTI chair­man knew it well that his party candidates could not win the by-election as his government had failed to deliver, and that was why the PTI hatched a conspiracy and started targeting the na­tional institutions and their heads. The social media ac­counts of the PTI activists were used to spread false and baseless propaganda against the national institu­tions, he asserted.

The provincial law minister said that the PTI chairman and some other party leaders were provoking the national institutions, which was not acceptable. “They have been alleging that the national in­stitutions had a role in mak­ing and breaking of govern­ments,” he added. The Punjab government would take legal action against them under defamation and other laws, he warned. He said that he would institute defamation cases against the PTI leaders including Fawad Chaudhry and Dr Yasmin Rashid.

He added that if Dr Yasmin Rashid had any proofs of calls from unknown numbers, she should present it to the gov­ernment. To another query, he said that the Punjab govern­ment had ordered de-weap­onisation of the constituen­cies where by-elections were being held on 20 PA seats.