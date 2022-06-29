APP

Qureshi criticises super tax on industries, raise in fuel prices

MULTAN   –   Vice Chairman Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday criticized the imposition of super tax on industry and said that it would ultimately affect the poor masses. Similarly, the prices of electricity, gas and fuel were also putting burden on the poor. The Vice Chair­man PTI Shah Mahmood Hus­sain Qureshi expressed these views while talking to media persons. Qureshi stated that PTI made call for peaceful pro­test demonstration on July 2 in Islamabad and other cities across the country. Karachi is economic hub of Pakistan. People in Karachi came out of streets to re­cord their pro­test against electricity loadshedding. Shah Mah­mood Qureshi said that the PTI workers would dem­onstrate solidarity with the masses, suffering from infla­tion and electricity loadshed­ding. The hike in fuel prices has also forced transporters to park their vehicles. Qureshi hinted that fuel prices would go up further. Responding to a question about backdoor con­tact with government, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that PTI was ready to sit and talk on election reforms soon after an­nouncement of election date

