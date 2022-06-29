Agencies

RPO holds meeting to review law, order situation

SARGODHA – Regional Police Officer Imran Mehmood on Tuesday held a video-link meeting to review law and order situation in the region.  According to a police spokesman, the meeting was attended by DPOs, SPs and DSPs of four districts. The RPO ordered for taking strict action against criminals, including proclaimed offenders, drug peddlers, murderers,dacoits and kidnappers.  He said officers should visit police stations and solve problems of people by holding open courts and directed investigating officers to complete investigation on modern lines.

 

