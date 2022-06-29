Rugby gaining immense popularity in Pakistan: PRU chief

LAHORE – Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) President Arif Saeed has said that the PRU has always promoted rugby at grassroots levels that is helping the union in increasing the number of rugby players across the country.

“Last month, when Asia Rugby Div-II was held in Lahore, we hired all the field coaches for this event and that experience was very successful. Afterwards, we have held ‘Educators Super Week’ for our participants to become ‘Certified World Rugby Educators’ and it was successfully held in Lahore, in which 13 participants from across the country participated,” said Arif Saeed.

“The course is conducted by various professional educators of World Rugby including Mr. Gene Tong World Rugby Trainer, Mr. Chua Lewis Young Hwee Strength & Conditioning Educator, Selvaraj Merianne Kokilam Medical Educator, Mr. Dilroy Fernando Match Officials Educators and Mr. Shakeel Ahmed Provisional Trainer Coaching were among the panel of coaches for this event,” he said.

“Now these Educators are eligible to certify more Level-I coaches in their respective areas which will help us further promote rugby in Pakistan. This will be more beneficial for the players belong to far-flung areas. In local participants for Coach Educators, M Zahir-ud-din, Abdul Muqeet, Muhammad Waseem, Ali Hayder Bukhari, Umar Islam, For Medical Educators Muhammad Bin Zia, Hafiz Ehtasham ul Haq, Talha Usman, for Match Officials Educators Kamal Ahmed, Ghalib Javed and for Strength & Conditioning Muhammad Babar, Jahangir Nawaz and Muhammad Abdullah were among the participants.”

PRU Head of Development Shakeel Ahmed Malik said: “This was a fantastic week of Training & Education for PRU, never before in the history of the union have we hosted such a high-level course. We are thankful to World Rugby and Asia Rugby for the support. Having 13 new Educators across the four strands means we can grow the game even better and faster.

“We are excited and confident that we can support the growth and development of rugby in Pakistan with more qualified coaches, match officials, medics and strength and conditioning coaches. This will help strengthen our development pathways and ultimately our national teams.

Under the dynamic leaderships of PRU President Arif Saeed and Chairman Fawzi Khawaja, rugby has been progressing by leaps and bounds in Pakistan and future of the game is also very bright in the country,” Shakeel asserted.