Rupee gains Rs1.07 against dollar

ISLAMABAD – Exchange rate of the Pakistan rupee appreciated by Rs 1.07 against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs 206.87 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 207.94. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 206.5 and Rs 208.75 respectively.  Similarly, the price of the euro was depreciated by Rs 1.02 and closed at Rs 219.03 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 220.05. The Japanese Yen lost two paisas to close at Rs1.52, whereas a decrease of Rs 2.13 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 253.99 as compared to its last closing of Rs 256.12. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 29 paisas to close at Rs 56.32 &nbsp;and Rs 55.11 &nbsp;respectively.

