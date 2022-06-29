SBP team wins Girls Hockey Series

LAHORE – Sports Board Punjab (SBP) team defeated RAWHA Hockey Academy 2-1 in the final to win the Girls Hockey Series here on Tuesday. DG Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi was the chief guest while Chief Sports Consultant Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Chand Perveen, Assistant Director Raees ur Rehman, Shahid Nizami, Sehrish Ghumman of RAWHA Academy and others were also present there. DG Sports Punjab also announced to give kits to the players of Sports Board Punjab, RAWHA and Khawaja Junaid Hockey Academy teams. He also issued instructions to provide refreshments to the teams that practice four days a week.

The DG SBP appreciated women hockey players saying, “All the players played well. In the final, both the teams worked hard which resulted in a good title clash.”