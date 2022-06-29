SECP starts constituting panel of audit firms

ISLAMABAD – The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has initiated the process of constituting the panel of audit firms to conduct statutory audits of certain entities registered or licensed with SECP. The SECP, under its Act and administered legislation, is required to maintain and notify a panel of auditors. Audit firms, having satisfactory rating from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP), under its Quality Control Review (QCR) program, can apply for placement on the panel. The interested firms may submit applications on the prescribed form, along with an affidavit to the effect that all information provided in the form is accurate, complete and up-to-date. The subject application form along with specimen of affidavit is also available at SECP website.