Shanghai Disneyland to reopen on June 30

SHANGHAI – Shanghai Disneyland will reopen on Thursday and tickets will be available for purchase starting Wednesday, according to an official announcement. “We are excited to welcome you back to a place full of happiness and wonder,” said Joe Schott, president and general manager of Shanghai Disney Resort.

The theme park will resume operation with controlled capacity and enhanced health and safety protocols, and tickets will be on sale starting from 7:00 a.m. Wednesday with a limited daily number, the announcement noted, asking guests to make online reservations prior to their arrival.

Reservation for Shanghai Disneyland Annual Passes will be available starting Wednesday as well. In order to ensure successful admission into the theme park, all Annual Pass holders will be required to make an advanced reservation for their visit date through the resort’s official online channels during the initial reopening phase.

Since late March, the resort has suspended the operation of Disneyland, Disneytown, two theme hotels, and other venues owing to the resurgence of COVID-19 infections in Shanghai.

The Wishing Star Park, Blue Sky Boulevard, and the World of Disney Store at the resort resumed operation on June 10, while Disneytown and the Shanghai Disneyland Hotel reopened on June 16. Toy Story Hotel will remain temporarily closed until further notice, according to the resort management. The daily operating hours of Disneyland can be checked on the resort’s official app. Visitors entering the resort will be required to present a green Shanghai health QR code and a negative nucleic acid test report within 72 hours.

The resort said it will continue to implement strict epidemic control and prevention measures, with new additional measures and operational changes in accordance with guidelines from local authorities. Visitors must wear masks at all times, indoors or outdoors, except when eating.