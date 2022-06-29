Agencies

Shanghai Disneyland to reopen on June 30

SHANGHAI – Shanghai Disneyland will reopen on Thursday and tickets will be available for purchase starting Wednesday, according to an official announcement. “We are excited to welcome you back to a place full of happiness and wonder,” said Joe Schott, president and general manager of Shanghai Disney Resort.
The theme park will resume operation with controlled capacity and enhanced health and safety protocols, and tickets will be on sale starting from 7:00 a.m. Wednesday with a limited daily number, the announcement noted, asking guests to make online reservations prior to their arrival.
Reservation for Shanghai Disneyland Annual Passes will be available starting Wednesday as well. In order to ensure successful admission into the theme park, all Annual Pass holders will be required to make an advanced reservation for their visit date through the resort’s official online channels during the initial reopening phase.
Since late March, the resort has suspended the operation of Disneyland, Disneytown, two theme hotels, and other venues owing to the resurgence of COVID-19 infections in Shanghai.
The Wishing Star Park, Blue Sky Boulevard, and the World of Disney Store at the resort resumed operation on June 10, while Disneytown and the Shanghai Disneyland Hotel reopened on June 16. Toy Story Hotel will remain temporarily closed until further notice, according to the resort management. The daily operating hours of Disneyland can be checked on the resort’s official app. Visitors entering the resort will be required to present a green Shanghai health QR code and a negative nucleic acid test report within 72 hours.
The resort said it will continue to implement strict epidemic control and prevention measures, with new additional measures and operational changes in accordance with guidelines from local authorities. Visitors must wear masks at all times, indoors or outdoors, except when eating.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

CM Hamza seeks report from IGP, orders strict action against accused

Lahore

CTO reviews traffic arrangements at cattle markets

Lahore

Timely investigation of criminal cases stressed

Lahore

‘Over Rs1b soft loans given under PRS’

Lahore

Special funds allocated for treatment of cancer patients, claims minister

National

Asian Disaster Preparedness Centre teamvisits UVAS

Islamabad

Self-reliance, tactical solutions needed to address economic woes: PM

Islamabad

Miftah confirms IMF MEFP received for 7th, 8th reviews

Islamabad

Pak foreign policy on right track, showing results: Khar

Islamabad

Foreign loan inflows dry up due to IMF loan halt

1 of 2,488

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More