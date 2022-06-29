Special funds allocated for treatment of cancer patients, claims minister
LAHORE – Punjab Health Minister Khwaja Salman Rafique on Tuesday said that the provincial government had allocated special funds for treatment of cancer patients in the budget 2022-23.
He was presiding over a meeting here at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) to discuss the cancer patients’ problems.
Punjab Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan, Additional Secretary Technical Dr Asim Altaf, Additional Secretary Drug Control Dr Sohail and officers of Novartis, a company manufacturing cancer drugs, were present in the meeting.
The minister said that uninterrupted supply of medicines to registered cancer patients was being ensured in Punjab, adding that instructions had been issued to the officers concerned to facilitate registration of cancer patients in Punjab.
He said that the Secretary Ali Jan Khan was monitoring measures to ensure supply of medicines to cancer patients, adding that the government striving to provide the best medical treatment facilities to registered cancer patients.
MINISTER VISITS PIC
Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Punjab Institute of Cardiology on the complaint of air conditioners malfunctioning.
Chief Executive Officer Dr Bilal Mohiuddin accompanied by PIC Medical Superintendent Dr Farooq Ahmed briefed the provincial minister about situation of air conditioners in PIC. The minister summoned the owner of the company concerned in this regard.
Speaking on the occasion, the minister said, “I have come to PIC to inspect the process of repairing of air conditioners,” adding that seven new ACs were being installed immediately to save the PIC patients from any kind of hassle. He directed the secretary health to prepare a detailed report on the breakdown and repair process of air conditioners in PIC.
Meanwhile, Pakistan has reported two deaths in the last 24 hours by coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,534,603. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,392 on Tuesday. According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 333 persons were tested positive for Covid-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.
Pakistan has conducted 13,759 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 333 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 2.42 percent.