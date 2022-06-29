Staff Reporter

SU announces B.Com (Pass) annual examination results

HYDERABAD -The Controller of Examination University of Sindh Jamshoro Tursday announced the results of B.Com (Pass) Part-I and part-II annual examination 2020 of affiliated colleges. According to the announcement, a total of 1007 male and female candidates appeared in B.Com (Pass) Part-I annual examination, of them 736 have been declared pass, 80 have been failed in different subjects while the university withheld the results of 62 candidates on different grounds. In B.Com (Pass) Part-II annual examination, a total of 6207 male and female candidates appeared in the examination, of them 4901 have been declared pass in all subjects. Out of 4901 candidates, 440 have been declared pass with first class marks, 4382 candidates with second class marks while 79 candidates have obtained third class marks in the examination. The results of 569 candidates have been withheld by the university for different reasons.

 

More Stories
Lahore

CM Hamza seeks report from IGP, orders strict action against accused

Lahore

CTO reviews traffic arrangements at cattle markets

Lahore

Timely investigation of criminal cases stressed

Lahore

‘Over Rs1b soft loans given under PRS’

Lahore

Special funds allocated for treatment of cancer patients, claims minister

National

Asian Disaster Preparedness Centre teamvisits UVAS

Islamabad

Self-reliance, tactical solutions needed to address economic woes: PM

Islamabad

Miftah confirms IMF MEFP received for 7th, 8th reviews

Islamabad

Pak foreign policy on right track, showing results: Khar

Islamabad

Foreign loan inflows dry up due to IMF loan halt

1 of 1,382

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More