Apple, one of the most famous electronic brand is now launching a new product, iPhone 14 which appears to be having a huge tax, especially in Pakistan. iPhone 14 would be even more expensive than the other Apple phones. It is said that Apple iPhone 14 expected pricing starts from PKR Rupees more than 2 lakhs without tax and the tax would be of 1 lack of PTA. More than half the population cannot afford this much. The government of Pakistan should decrease the tax on iPhone 14.