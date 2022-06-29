Timely investigation of criminal cases stressed

LAHORE – Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana has stressed upon the need of time­ly investigation of cases purely on merit and completion of challans to ensure provision of speedy justice to the victims and ensure convic­tion of criminals.

Presiding over a high level meeting of all the SSP Investigation on Tues­day at the CCPO office, he said that shortage of officers in the investiga­tion wing was being met and addi­tional human resource was provided.

The CCPO reviewed the overall performance of the SSP Investigation. He directed the SSP Investigation to complete the challans of under inves­tigation cases in time and to meet the target of arresting the proclaimed of­fenders. CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamya­na added that the SSP should further improve their coordination with the prosecution officers for getting more cooperation in clearance of the chal­lans. “To provide justice to the vic­tims and bring the culprits to justice, timely and transparent investigation should be carried out.” He directed the SDPOs to immediately initiate crackdown against the drug peddlers.

Kamyana directed the SSPs to hold open courts for direct hearing and re­dressal of the citizens’ grievances. The CCPO directed that the administrative and managerial performance of the in­vestigation wing should be improved and the nominated case older than one month should not remain under investigation and cleared immediately.

He added that the SSPs should be­come crime fighters and bring the big drug dealers, thugs, gamblers, shooters and notorious criminals to book. Catching thieves, robbers and proclaimed offenders would defi­nitely lessen the rate of interest to crime through preventive action.

The CCPO said that prevention and detection of crime, citizens centric policing is top priority of Lahore Po­lice. He directed the police officers to hold open courts in different areas of the city on regular basis to listen to the problems of the citizens. The CCPO continued in direction to SSP Investigation to meet the target of arresting the A-category proclaimed offenders. Kamyana urged the police officers not to compromise on any­thing during indiscriminate inves­tigation process or bear any undue pressure from any side.