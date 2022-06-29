Treet Groups CFO meets IFC’s Country Manager

LAHORE PR – Treet Corporation Group CFO Muhammad Mohtashim Aftab called upon IFC country Manager for Pakistan & Afghanistan, Zeeshan Sheikh.

Aftab congratulated Mr. Sheikh on his recent appointment and discussed areas of possible collaboration. Mr Aftab explained Treet group’s various business ventures and their performance. Mr. Sheikh appreciated Treet group’s focus on innovation and technology. Mr Aftab shared plans by the group’s shareholders and management to strengthen and grow its operations.

Mr. Sheikh explained the role of IFC in providing support to private businesses in Pakistan, with a particular focus on innovative manufacturing industries in export oriented or import substitution linked sectors. Matters of mutual interest were discussed and a follow up meeting was agreed to be held to elaborate on Treet group’s expansion plans. Majid Munir, consultant to Treet group was also present at the occasion.

 

