Two development schemes worth Rs2.834b approved

LAHORE – The Punjab Provincial De­velopment Working Party (PDWP) Tuesday approved two development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs2.834 billion. These schemes were approved in the 83rd PDWP meeting of current fiscal year 2021-22, pre­sided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Ali Sarfraz Hussain. The approved develop­ment schemes included Rehabilitation of Ahmad­pur Branch System at the cost of Rs2,364.969 million and Installation of Water Supply Scheme for the resi­dents of Fateh Jang, district Attock (Revised) at the cost of Rs469.889 million. Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr Muhammad So­hail Anwar Chaudhary, all members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior represen­tatives of the relevant pro­vincial departments also attended the meeting.