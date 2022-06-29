Two policemen, one polio worker killed in gun attack in NW
PESHAWAR – Three people including two policemen were killed and one injured on Tuesday in a gun attack on polio team in North Waziristan, police said.
In the surrounding of Tang Kalli tehsil Dattakhel, unknown assailants opened fire and killed two policemen and one polio worker while one civilian got injured.
The deceased were identified by police as Constable Raza Ullah resident of Darri Wasta tehsil Dattakhel, Constable Din Shaheed resident of Kani Rogha Manzar Khel tehsil Dattakhel and polio worker Rsheed Ullah son of Bismillah Khan, a resident of Tang Kalli tehsil Dattakhel while the other injured was not identified yet. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday condoled over the killing of three security personnel deputed with the polio vaccination team in Tank. On Twitter, the prime minister asked the interior minister to submit report on the incident before the next cabinet meeting. “Polio is a deadly virus that threatens not just life but also the future of our children. It is regrettable that we have not fully eliminated it so far. Polio campaign starting today aims to target 25 most vulnerable districts. Let us make it a success& defeat polio, once for all,” the PM tweeted. He also prayed for peace of the departed soul and strength to bereaved families to bear the loss.