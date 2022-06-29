Our Staff Reporter

Two policemen, one polio worker killed in gun attack in NW

 PESHAWAR   –   Three people including two police­men were killed and one injured on Tuesday in a gun attack on polio team in North Waziristan, police said.

In the surrounding of Tang Kalli te­hsil Dattakhel, unknown assailants opened fire and killed two policemen and one polio worker while one civil­ian got injured.

The deceased were identified by police as Constable Raza Ullah resi­dent of Darri Wasta tehsil Dattakhel, Constable Din Shaheed resident of Kani Rogha Manzar Khel tehsil Dat­takhel and polio worker Rsheed Ul­lah son of Bismillah Khan, a resident of Tang Kalli tehsil Dattakhel while the other injured was not identified yet. Prime Min­ister Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday condoled over the killing of three security personnel de­puted with the polio vaccina­tion team in Tank. On Twit­ter, the prime minister asked the interior minister to sub­mit report on the incident be­fore the next cabinet meeting. “Polio is a deadly virus that threatens not just life but also the future of our chil­dren. It is regrettable that we have not fully eliminated it so far. Polio campaign start­ing today aims to target 25 most vulnerable districts. Let us make it a success& defeat polio, once for all,” the PM tweeted. He also prayed for peace of the departed soul and strength to bereaved families to bear the loss.

