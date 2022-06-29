Agencies

UN urges independent probe of Spain-Morocco deaths

Geneva – The United Nations on Tuesday called for an independent investigation into the deaths of at least 23 people after about 2,000 migrants tried to cross from Morocco into Spain last week. The UN rights office voiced alarm at the deaths and dozens of injuries after migrants tried to storm the heavily fortified border between the Moroccan region of Nador and the Spanish enclave of Melilla on Friday. “We call on the two countries to ensure an effective and independent investigation is held as a first step towards establishing the circumstances of the deaths and injuries,” the office’s spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told reporters in Geneva. She stressed the need to determine “any possible responsibilities” and urged the two countries to ensure accountability as appropriate.  At least 23 migrants died and 76 others were injured, according to the rights office.

 

