WCLA for conservation of Multan monuments

MULTAN – Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA), is executing a Rs.100 million project for conservation of five famous monuments in Multan and Kot Mithan, has been asked by Punjab Auqaf authorities to keep experts from Auqaf and Archaeology departments on board after officials noticed flaws in conservation of some monuments.

Punjab Auqaf department had approved the Rs.100 million project in DDSC meeting held in Sep 2021 for conservation of mausoleums of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya Multani, the mausoleum of Hazrat Shah Rukln-e-Alam that had won the prestigious Agha Khan Award for best conservation years ago and included in the provisional list of World Heritage Sites, mausoleum of Hazrat Bibi Pak Damina, mausoleum of Hazrat Shah Shams Tabraiz in Multan and Darbar Hazrat Khawaja Ghulam Fareed in Kot Mithan Sharif, officials sources told APP. The project was allotted to WCLA. However, from the very beginning, the contractors started applying sandblasting technique which experts believed could be detrimental to the life of the monument. The technique uses pressure spray of sand with air on the monuments surface for cleaning but experts believed it was removing the protective layer developed over the years and exposing porous surface before the extreme weather conditions.

At a meeting held last month with officials of Auqaf, Archaeology and WCLA in attendance, then SDO archaeology Multan raised objection over the sandblasting (Abrasive blast) cleaning technique applied on mausoleum of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya as totally undesirable and destructive practice with the potential to seriously curtail the life of expectancy of the building fabric.