WI thrash Bangladesh to win Test series

GROS ISLET – West Indies beat Bangladesh by 10 wickets in the second Test and took a one-sided series 2-0 at Daren Sammy Stadium on Monday. Both Tests were won well inside four days.

A wet field washed out the first two sessions on Monday, but when Bangladesh resumed on 132-6, needing 42 more runs to make West Indies bat again, play lasted less than 12 overs. Bangladesh’s second innings extended 9 more overs and 54 more runs before it was all over on 186. Nurul Hasan made 60* off 50 balls.

Needing 13 runs to win, West Indies openers John Campbell and captain Kraigg Brathwaite took 17 balls. When the day’s play got underway, Mehidy Hasan got off with a mark with a boundary then was out next ball trying to block an Joseph bouncer and edging behind. Jayden Seales bagged in the one over Ebadot Hossain and Shoriful Islam for ducks. Seales, Joseph and Kemar Roach each took three wickets. Khaled Ahmed was run out for a duck. Nurul resumed from 16 overnight and blasted 2 sixes and 5 fours for his third test fifty and four runs short of his career best. They start 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs from Saturday.