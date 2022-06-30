Atlas Battery dominates yet another Automechanika event in Istanbul

LAHORE – After the phenomenal success of Automechanika Johannesburg, Atlas Battery, one of South Asia’s leading battery manufacturers, dominated yet another Automechanika event in Istanbul, Turkey. The 15th edition of the conference hosted 825 companies, bringing together industry players from all over the world for an invaluable exchange of technological knowledge and innovation. Automechanika is the world’s biggest B2B trade fair brand, with 17 shows across several countries, making it the ideal platform for networking and presenting products and services.

Atlas Battery has a significant history with the platform and has always supported Automechanika’s incredible contributions to the global automotive market. From Dubai to Kenya, Atlas Battery has been supporting Automechanika in its efforts to make the automotive after-market accessible to as many buyers as possible. It participated in the event under the banner of TDAP (Trade & Development Authority Pakistan) to introduce a wide range of batteries, from four-wheelers and two-wheelers to deep cycle and solar batteries. Atlas Battery has become the pioneer of solar power products in its endeavors to support a greener Pakistan.

Atlas is now gearing up to launch itself in Turkey where the industry leaders of the region have shown their proclivity to embrace it with open arms. Eager to bring a wide variety of meticulously crafted products to the discerning consumer, Atlas Battery is confident of this being the start of a mutually beneficial relationship that transcends time.

Being the only major battery manufacturer from Pakistan, this was Atlas Battery’s second time at Automechanika Istanbul where it got a chance to not only display the diversity in its products, but also educate people about the offerings. The affordable price factor coupled with Japanese technology from GS Yuasa attracted a lot of buyers from places like Yemen, Zambia, Kenya, Botswana, Mozambique, Belarus, and within the country from Ankara, Istanbul and Antalya.

Pakistan’s Consul General Bilal Pasha Khan visited Atlas Battery’s stall at the exhibition and met with the company’s senior executives, appreciating the company’s efforts to promote Pakistani products on foreign soil.