‘Balochistan collected Rs190m from mineral sector during outgoing financial year’

QUETTA – The Balochistan government collected Rs 190 million from minerals sector during the current financial year. The government has collected the huge amount from mining sector and deposited in the national treasury, an official of the Balochistan government said. He said the government had issued around 96 licenses to the companies interested in mining and exploration of natural resources in the province to boost the mining business in the province and provide jobs opportunities for local people. The government has also taken strict action against the illegal mining and canceled 198 licenses of the exploration companies working in the province.

Computerized weighing scales had been installed besides increasing mining check posts in the province and upgrading royalty system in line with the modern technology, he added. The official said that the Department of Mines and Minerals would launch a project of digitization of royalty system to bring transparency in revenue collection management. He said that the step would bring improvement in the mining sector.