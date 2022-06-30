News Desk

Bilawal Bhutto Inaugurates People’s Bus Service in Karachi

Foreign Minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday formally inaugurated Sindh Intra-District People’s Bus Service project in Karachi.

Bilawal Bhutto was accompanied by Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, and other members of the provincial cabinet.

According to Sindh Mass Transit Authority (SMTA), the minimum and maximum passenger fares of the new air-conditioned bus service would be Rs25 and Rs55 respectively.

Initially, the buses will operate on Route (R1) from Model Colony to Merewether Tower via Sharea Faisal and II Chundrigar Road.

The SMTA has allocated 25 buses for the route No 1. Around 240 air-conditioned will be plied on seven routes in Karachi as part of the intra-district bus project.

The other six routes include the areas from North Karachi to Indus Hospital (Korangi) distance 32.9km; Nagan Chowrangi to Singer Chowrangi (Korangi Industrial Area) 33km; North Karachi to Dockyard 30.4km; Surjani Town to PAF Masroor 28.2km; Gulshan-i-Bihar (Orangi Town) to Singer Chowrangi 29km and Mosamiyat to Baldia Town 28.9km.

