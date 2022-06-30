News Desk

Bilawal Meets PM Shehbaz, Discuss Coalition Issues

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the issues of the ruling coalition partners.

According to reports, Bilawal Bhutto also discussed the funds received from China and the matters pertaining to talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in his one on one meeting with PM Shehbaz Sharif.

The prime minister congratulated Bilawal over People’s Party’s victory in the recently held first phase of local government elections in Sindh.

Bilawal Bhutto had directly reached to the PM House after his arrival in Islamabad.

Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah also expected in Islamabad this evening.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari is expected to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif within few days.

People’s Party’s co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari’s Islamabad visit has been scheduled in this week, reports said.

Zardari will hold meeting with Shehbaz Sharif for resolution of the issues.

According to sources, BAP parliamentarian Khalid Magsi had complained Zardari with regard to development schemes.

According to sources, BAP leader Khalid Magsi in a meeting with the prime minister Shehbaz Sharif had urged him to keep the allies into loop during consultations.

“We are unconditionally supporting you but don’t neglect us,” Magsi said in straight talk during meeting of a delegation of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and independent members with the prime minister.

