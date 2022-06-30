CAA Mandates Face Masks on Domestic Flights after Surge in Covid Cases

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has made face mask wearing mandatory on all domestic flights in the country as coronavirus cases once again witness a surge.

According to details, no other changes have been made in coronavirus related guidelines for domestic passengers.

It merits mention that Pakistan has reported two deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,534,270.

The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,390 on Monday.

According to the latest figures by the National Institute of Health (NIH), at least 382 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 across the country in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 13,412 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 382 persons were tested positive for the disease.

The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 2.85 percent.