CCPO orders strict crackdown against criminals, illicit weapons

LAHORE – Capital City Police Officer Lahore DIG Bilal Siddique Kamyana has ordered to speed up crackdown against bigwigs of narcotics dealers and gamblers as well as law breakers involved in display of arms, possession of illicit weapons, aerial firing, kite flying and other social evils.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana was, on Wednesday presiding over Anti Crime review meeting at his office. DIG Operations Capt(Retd) Suhail Chaudhary, DIG Investigation Kamran adil, SSP Investigation Imran Kishwar, SSP Operations Mustansir Feroze, all SPs of Operations and Investigation Wings, SP CIA Asim Iftikhar and other related officers attended the meeting. CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana reviewed the overall performance of both operations and investigation wings during the last two months. Commander Lahore Police also reviewed crime control, law and order situation, arrangements for peaceful by-elections and implementation of code of conduct of Election Commission of Pakistan during election campaign by the candidats and their supporters, progress in completion of pending under investigation cases, completion of targets for arresting POs and notorious criminals. DIG Operations and DIG Investigation briefed the CCPO Lahore regarding the performance being made during the last two months by their relevant wings. “Immediate registration of FIRs in cases of crime against properties, merit based timely investigation and completion of challans were his top priorities., he said. The CCPO Lahore continued, he was on regular basis checking the response status of concerned police officers on received calls on helplin 15 and applications pending at front desk regarding registration of FIRs. Bilal Siddique Kamyana warned of strict action against the concerned police officers, adopting undue delaying tactics in registration of FIRs and failing in completion of challans in cases of heinous crimes. “Investigation officers should probe the cases promptly on merit whereas put forward the complete challans of cases in courts in coordination with prosecutors to ensure that due conviction of the culprits” Bilal Siddique Kamyana urged.

He directed SPs, SDPOs and SHOs to reach and personally observe the crime scene in special report and heinous crime cases including dacoity, murder, attempt of murder, rape, kidnapping and child molestation.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana continued, in forthcoming by- elections in four constituencies of provincial capital, police should ensure that the code of conduct of Election Commission of Pakistan was implemented and followed by all the contesting candidates during election campaign in letter and spirit. The CCPO Lahore directed all the concerned senior police officers to improve their performance for prevention and detection of Crime.

“Crime prevention was only impossible with the arrest of Targeted offenders, Proclaimed Offenders as well as Court Absconders, involved in serious crimes. “

The CCPO Lahore said, SPs should adopt practical policing, move out in field and solve the problems of citizens by holding open courts and sitting with SHOs and investigation officers in police stations.

The CCPO Lahore directed divisional SPs to improve their intelligence network against the drug dealers, gamblers and organized crimes to prevent them from any illegal activity.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana directed the SPs to Strengthen their command for better supervision and to provide maximum relief to society by an increase in the rate of challaning and recovery. “Indiscriminate action in preview of National Action Plan, violations of The Punjab Security of Vulnerable Establishments Ordinance, Local and Special Laws including Tenant Registration Act, Aerial Firing and Arms Acts, One Wheeling and Kite Flying Acts should be boost up,” Bilal Siddique Kamyana said.