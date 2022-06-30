News Desk

CM Punjab reiterates commitment to save people from various contagious diseases

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has reiterated his commitment to save people from various contagious diseases including corona, dengue and congo through effective policies.

Chairing a meeting in Lahore on Wednesday, he expressed dismay over the failure to provide correct data regarding anti dengue measures.

He directed the Chief Secretary to present performance of every districts regarding anti-dengue campaign within three days.

Hamza Shahbaz asked to take the assistance of public representatives at the wards and union council-level to successfully tackle the rising tendency of dengue in the province.

