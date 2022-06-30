PR

Cnergyico partners with Unilever to enhance customer convenience

KARACHI – Cnergyico Pk Limited (formerly Byco Petroleum), Pakistan’s largest vertically-integrated oil refining company and one of the nation’s biggest oil marketing companies, announced Wednesday that it is collaborating with Unilever’s flagship ice cream and frozen dessert brand Wall’s to improve service offerings and facilitate customers at the forecourts.
Cnergyico is always looking for ways to enhance customer experience at its retail outlets. Through product diversification, the company seeks to offer a one-stop solution to its valued customers who want to refuel their vehicles and make convenience store purchases. Now, with the summer season at its peak, Cnergyico’s retail outlets will also offer Wall’s ice creams to customers. Present at the signing ceremony, Mudassar Qadeer, Cnergyico’s Senior General Manager for Oil Marketing Business, said, “Customer convenience is at the heart of our business philosophy, and with our partnership with Unilever to deploy Wall’s ice creams at our stores, we have taken another step to further ensure just that, especially during the summer season.” The convenience stores at Cnergyico’s retail sites offer a variety of snacks and beverages along with numerous other items for top-up shopping and last-minute, impulse purchases, all selected for their high quality. Featuring clean, well-lit stores, with easy-to-reach shelves, the Company stocks fresh products and facilitates a quick checkout.
Cnergyico is one of the biggest energy companies in Pakistan. It operates the country’s largest oil refinery in terms of installed capacity, has a rapidly growing network of over 450 retail outlets, and owns the nation’s first and only Single Point Mooring as well as other energy infrastructure assets.

