COAS Gen Bajwa calls on Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, a statement from the military’s media wing said on Thursday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Qatar for two days for an official visit. During the visit, COAS witnessed a passing-out parade at Ahmed Bin Muhammad Military College.

Later, COAS Bajwa called on Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani – Emir of the State of Qatar. Deputy Prime Minister Doctor Khalid Bin Muhammad Al-Attiya was also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, defence & security cooperation and regional geo-political environment were discussed, the military’s media wing said. The current regional situation was also discussed during the meeting.

Both sides stressed the importance of further enhancing cooperation in all fields, the ISPR said. The Army chief reiterated that both countries share brotherly relations of “strategic value”.

Meanwhile, The Emir of State of Qatar appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for peace and stability in the region. Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad agreed to further expand bilateral relations between both the countries, the military’s media wing added.