Commission to probe PTI govt decisions in petroleum sector: Shahid Khaqan

Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PMLN) leader and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Thursday said that a commission will be formed to investigate wrong decisions taken by the PTI government in the petroleum sector.

Talking to the media in Islamabad flanked by Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the country has lost billions of rupees due to the wrong decisions of Imran Khan and his cabinet and he has also ruined the energy sector. A commission will be formed to probe Imran Khan and his cabinet decisions in energy sector.

Rebuking the PTI government, he said that federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal said Imran Khan was working day and night to push the country into chaos but the incumbent government will make the economy stable in a few months.

“After the report of the commission, strict action will be taken against responsible persons,” he added.