The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Monday claimed to have arrested 11 persons belonging to different banned outfits in 65 operations carried out throughout Punjab in the last few days besides recovering explosives and banned literature from them.

Naming those arrested, the CTD said these were Muhammad Israr, Kashanul Haq, Muhammad Hashim and others.