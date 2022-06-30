Democratic process can’t be completed without holding transparent elections: Shazia Marri

KARACHI – Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Saftey Shazia Atta Marri while addressing on the floor of the National Assembly has said that the democratic process cannot be completed without holding free, fair and transparent elections in the country.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, she reiterated that PPP was the only political party that doesn’t oppose elections and we believe that the democratic process would not be completed without holding free, fair and transparent elections. The minister further said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have won local bodies elections by a big margin with the votes and support of the people of Sindh province in the first phase of local bodies polls and termed it a historic victory, adding that she asked the PPP’s opponents that they should review their mistakes as to why they didn’t win the LG polls.