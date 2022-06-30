FCCU holds media meet & greet

LAHORE – The Marketing and Outreach Office at Forman Christian College (A Chartered University) held a get-together with media personnel on Wednesday. The event was held to connect with various media houses and to provide them a glimpse into FCCU as a Liberal Arts University, the opportunities it offers to its students, and its contribution to the advancement of education in Pakistan.

Journalists met with the senior leadership of the university, including Rector Dr. Jonathan Addleton, Registrar Brig (r) Dr. Nayer Fardows, Chief Marketing and Outreach Officer Mrs. Badia Raza, Dean of Postgraduate Studies Dr. Kauser Abdulla Malik, Dean of Natural Sciences Dr. Hassan Amir Shah, Dean of Social Sciences Dr. Sikandar Hayat, Founding Director CPPG Dr. Saeed Shafqat, Dean of Humanities Dr. Altaf Ullah Khan, Dean of Computer and Mathematical Sciences Dr. Ahmed Mahmood Qureshi, Dean School of Management Dr. Rao Raza Hashim, and Dean of Education Dr. Mehwish Raza. Students representing each faculty spoke about their experiences at FCCU and the role the university has played in their growth and development. In his remarks, Rector Dr. Jonathan Addleton shed light on the progress FCCU has made in recent years in the areas of research, academic excellence, and infrastructure development. He commented on the diversity of the student body at FCCU which includes students from all corners of the country and how their presence here enriches the student life experience. Dr. Addleton also mentioned the generous financial aid and scholarship programs offered by FCCU and how they benefit over 1,000 students annually. He added that the excellence of faculty and their teaching, the state-of-the-art facilities, a beautiful campus, and an engaging student life combine to make an exceptional student experience for FCCU’s students. The event concluded with a note of appreciation from Dr. Altaf Ullah Khan who expressed gratitude on behalf of the FCCU team to the journalists in attendance.