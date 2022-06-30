First-ever High Performance Tennis Training Camp concludes

LAHORE – The first-ever National High Performance Tennis Training Camp concluded here at the PLTA Courts on Wednesday. The camp was sponsored by Ali Embroidery Mills and was conducted by Punjab Lawn Tennis Association in collaboration with Sports Board Punjab.

Omer Zaman of Ali Embroidery Mills graced the concluding ceremony as chief guest and distributed shields and certificates among the participants of the camp. The notables present on the occasion were PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik, Pakistan No 1 tennis player Aqeel, Davis Cupper Shahzad Khan, Ahmad Babar, trainer Ali Hassan, Mian Asad Shujah Ur Rehman, Sohail Malik, Ashfaq Chohan, tennis players and families.

Speaking on the occasion, Rashid Malik especially thanked sponsors Tariq Zaman, CEO Ali Embroidery Mills and hoped that he would continue to support PLTA’s mission of junior tennis development. “It was due to generous support of Tariq Zaman, the PLTA handed handsome cash amounts of Rs 250,000 to coach Aqeel Khan, Rs 150,000 to coach Shahzad Khan, Rs 80,000 to coach Ahmad Babar and Rs 50,000 to trainer Ali Hassan.

He also thanked PLTA Chairman Iftikhar Ahmad Rao and all the coaches, who did their work with great dedication. “The camp will play key role in tennis careers of junior players and whenever they will represent Pakistanin international events, this training will help them produce better results.”

Talking to media, Pakistan No 1 Aqeel Khan said he and all other coaches, who made this tennis camp a success, are grateful to PLTA and its Secretary Rashid Malik for taking this historic step, which will benefit young tennis players in the long run. “This camp will prove very useful for future tennis stars and their careers. Whenever they will international circuit matches, they will try to give better results.

“PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik and his entire team deserves due credit for conducting this first-ever camp in a trend-setting manner. The way they provided us all necessary facilities and support, it is really commendable. I hope the PLTA and Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) will continue this great initiative and conduct such camps at least once or twice a year,” Aqeel concluded.