Four Lahore constituencies declared load-shedding free ahead of by-polls

Amid the worst ongoing prolonged load shedding in the country, the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has declared four constituencies of the provincial capital load-shedding free ahead of by-elections.

According to sources, an uninterrupted power supply to four constituencies in the provincial capital Lahore is being ensured by the LESCO ahead of the by-elections.

Sources said that LESCO has exempted the constituencies having by-elections from load shedding, adding that no load shedding will be carried out in the areas where by-elections are being held.

According to sources, special instructions have been issued to rectify the technical glitches in the by-election constituencies.

The four constituencies in Lahore where elections are to be held include PP-158, PP-167, PP-168, and PP-170. In these constituencies, tough competition is expected between PML-N and PTI.

