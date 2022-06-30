Globally 1.7b people living without sanitation facilities: Dr Buledi

QUETTA – Parliamentary Secretary Law and Parliamentary Affairs Dr Rubaba Buledi said that over 1.7 billion people globally are deprived of basic sanitation services, such as private toilets. “Of these, 494 million still defecate in the open, for example in street gutters, behind bushes or into open bodies of water,”

Addressing an awareness session “Toilets making the great under sanitation for millions (S4M)” jointly organized by GIZ and BRSP here at a local hotel on Wednesday. The session was organized to award winners of schools and seminary students with shields for best sanitation facilities. As many as 100 schools and 25 seminaries were given the task to participate in the sanitation competition.

Dr Rubaba Buledi said that Pakistan has made significant progress in improving access to sanitation however according to UNICEF report, 25 million people still practice open defecation. Lack of access to proper sanitation facilities negatively impacts the health and well-being of children.

“53,000 Pakistani children under five die annually from diarrhoea due to contaminated water and poor sanitation,” she further said. She kept on saying that children suffering from repeated episodes of diarrhoea are likely to fall behind in school or drop out altogether.

Furthermore, it can also cause stunting that currently affects almost 44 percent of children in Pakistan. Lauding the efforts of GIZ and BRSP, she said that improvement in sanitation and hygiene was part of Sustainable Development Goals; the government is making endeavors to achieve these goals in collaboration with the organizations working on the issue.

“There is dire need to expand it to the interior parts of the province engaging the local community to succeed more effectively. She deplored that due to poor sanitation facilities, a huge chunk of the poor class is wasted in saving their children from viruses and bacteria.

“With provision of best hygienic and sanitation facilities, we could save their money from wastage,” she maintained.

Senior Technical Advisor GIZ Pakistan Hashim Khan on the occasion said that GIZ is making all out efforts to sensitize people about the sanitation and provide maximum support in this connection. GIZ Technical Advisor thanked the Women Parliamentary Caucus of Balochistan Assembly for extending its support for creating awareness on sanitation. Provincial Technical Advisor GIZ Jaffar Shah said that a sanitation task was given to 100 schools and 25 seminary students, of them three best were awarded with certificates and shields.

BRSP under its Sanitation for Millions (S4M) Project organized the closing ceremony of Toilets Making the Grade (TMG) on 29 June 2022. 28 out of 100 schools and Madaris participated in the contest. The ceremony was graced by Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi (MPA), Ms. Raheela Hameed Durrani (Ex. Speaker Balochistan Assembly), DEO Male & Female GoB, Schools’ Teachers, GIZ Officials, Media Personnel and BRSP staff. Speaking to the occasion, honorable guests said that the contest will improve health and hygiene conditions at school level. The guests also urged that Balochistan government should include such innovative Programmes in their PSDP also, so that schools and Madaris are not excluded by means of implementing development interventions. Shields were distributed among the guests and incentives and prizes were presented among the top 3 schools.